SAYRE – Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program awarded $1,500 to “Supporting Area Families Everyday” (SAFE) for its free trauma-informed yoga program.
Through its yoga program, SAFE teaches families self-care and provides healthy tools to deal with difficult emotions. Preliminary research using a model of trauma-sensitive yoga, developed by the Trauma Center at the Justice Resource Institute in Brookline, Mass., has shown a reduction in severity of PTSD symptoms and frequency of dissociative symptoms, as well as increased energy and an increased connection between mind and body.
Josephine Robles, Guthrie Director of Community Relations, said, “Guthrie is proud to support unique programs like the yoga program through SAFE which gives area families a free and healthy opportunity to benefit both their mental and physical health.”
This grant was awarded as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program, which funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) requires non-profit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment (CHNA) every three years. The following areas of need were identified for 2020-2023: obesity, access to mental health providers, and cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage.
