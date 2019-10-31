Datebooks

WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be holding its Thanksgiving Banquet on Monday, Nov. 4 at noon at Tomasso’s.

VALLEY MS SUPPORT GROUP meets the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, South Hopkins St., Sayre. For those with MS, caregivers or family members. For more information, call Pam at (570) 888-9053.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.

