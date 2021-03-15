Playing is a great way for children to learn – about themselves, others and the world they live in! As an added bonus, not only is it essential to their learning, development, health, and physical, mental and social well-being – it is fun!
As a continued part of the virtual learning process for children enrolled in Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s Early Head Start program, Family Partner Carrie Spencer recently held a tea party with the children and families who participated in the Rome socialization. Using Zoom, Miss Carrie asked families to set up a tea party. They could use whatever materials they had at home – plates, napkins, spoons, and, of course, cups for tea! Families were even encouraged to invite a variety of “friends” to join.
“With this activity, children were encouraged to practice taking turns, waiting and helping others, which are all important social emotional skills,” said Miss Carrie. “And if parents chose to use real ‘tea,’ pouring is a skill that helped the children practice hand-eye coordination.”
With this activity, families were also asked to focus on using kind words such as “please,” “thank you” and “you’re welcome.” This will help children transitioning into a Bradford-Tioga Head Start classroom to prepare for the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support) program being used.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
