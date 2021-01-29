ATHENS – Arthur B. King, M.D., a well-known neurosurgeon and longtime Athens Borough resident, once stated that he had worked very hard at many jobs to obtain his college degree and his medical degree. Dr. King had a great desire to help educate the young men and women residing in his “hometown” Athens Borough, a place where he lived and a place that he loved. Upon his passing on Dec. 13, 2001, he established the Arthur B. King, M.D., Scholarship Fund to be awarded to a deserving Athens Borough resident, male or female, upon their graduation or matriculation from the Athens Area High School, for the payment of college tuition, on campus room and board up to a four-year period and up to a maximum of $25,000 per year in order to obtain an undergraduate degree. The scholarship is based on academic qualifications, character, extra curricular activities, community service and financial eligibility.
Scholarship applications will be made available to the Athens Area School District on Feb. 1, 2021. Jonathan P. Foster, Sr., Esquire, Jonathan P. Foster, Jr., Esquire, and Richard E. Shay, Trustees, will announce the student selected for the 18th Arthur B. King, M.D. Scholarship at the senior awards program.
Past scholarship recipients:
2004 — Michelle LeBlanc, University of North Texas.
2005 — Erica Williams, Mansfield University.
2006 — Jennifer Brennan, Mansfield University.
2007 — Ashleigh Ramsey, Misericordia University.
2008 — Nicholas A. Moore, University of Pittsburgh.
2009 — Kieren Hooper, Bloomsburg University.
2010 — Breanna Parsons, Bloomsburg University.
2011 — Clayton C. Canfield, Bloomsburg University.
2012 — Jessica Kopatz, Penn State University.
2013 — Zachary Firestine, Penn State University.
2014 — Paige Wilson, Penn State University.
2015 — Patrick Cole, St. Bonaventure University.
2016 — Hannah Reid, Bloomsburg University.
2017 — Taylor Maslin, SUNY Oswego.
2018 — Megan Wakefield, Mansfield University.
2019 — Cierra House, Penn State University.
2020 – Lauren Nevill, Allegheny College.
Arthur B. King was born on Nov. 22, 1914 at New York, N.Y. He married Eva Jane Roberts of Chicago. Dr. King received his M.D. degree in 1939 from Johns Hopkins University. He served with the U.S. Army from December 1941 to January 1946 and attained the rank of Colonel, U. S. Army Reserve, Infantry. From 1946-1948 he was the assistant resident and resident neurosurgeon, Johns Hopkins Hospital. From 1948-1950 he was a neurosurgeon at the Lahey Clinic, Boston, Mass.
On Jan. 1, 1950, Dr. King joined the Guthrie Clinic/Robert Packer Hospital, where he became Chief of the Section of Neurological Surgery, retiring in 1979. Dr. King continued to practice forensic medicine after his retirement. Dr. King also served as the assistant Bradford County coroner for many years.
Dr. King was a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons, consultant in Neurosurgery, and Neurosurgeon, Lehigh Valley Railroad. He had memberships in the American Medical Society, Pennsylvania Medical Society, Research Society of America, Association of Railroad Surgeons, Harvey Cushing Society, Philadelphia Neurosurgical Society, Philadelphia Neurological Society, Association for Research in Nervous and Mental Diseases and numerous local and regional medical and professional associations. During his long career he contributed extensively to the literature in the fields of neurology and neurosurgery.
Dr. King was the owner of the Ajax Foundry in Sayre, Pa. He was a member (Vice President and President) of the Athens Borough Council from Dec. 12, 1983-Dec. 31, 1997. He was a member and chairperson of the Valley Joint Sewer Authority, a member of the Diahoga Hose Company No. 6, and a member of the Tioga Point Museum Board. He was a founder and a longtime member of the Valley Philosophic Society. He gave many presentations as part of the Treible Lecture series at the Sayre Public Library.
