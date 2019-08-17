Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Aug. 19 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hot dog on roll (with lots of condiments), potato, beans, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY will hold a dish-to-pass picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Harold and Priscilla Ammerman’s grove. For more information and directions, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426. All our meetings are free and open to the public.
ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT RETIREES are planning a breakfast for Thursday, Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. at the VFW on Lockhart Street, Sayre. It will be a time of fellowship and to enjoy “not” going back to school. For information and/or reservations, call Lori Hurd at (570) 888-4107 by Monday, Aug. 19. Cost will be $9, including tax and gratuity. All reservations are to be honored.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement). Tuesday is 12 & 12 meeting and Friday is Big Book meeting.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SAYRE ELKS meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.
SAYRE ROTARY CLUB meets at The Grille in Sayre at 12:10 p.m. each Tuesday.
