Datebooks
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Aug. 29 from 4-6 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The meal includes hot dogs, macaroni salad, desserts and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A basic supply of groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
VALLEY MS SUPPORT GROUP meets the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church, South Hopkins Street, Sayre. For those with MS, caregivers or family members. For more information, call Pam at (570) 888-9053.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
