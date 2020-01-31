ONEONTA, N.Y. – A total of 1,539 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Local students earning dean’s list honors are:

Hannah Hannula-Mills of Waverly; Madison Mcqueeney of Sayre; and Nicholas Sargent of Nichols.

