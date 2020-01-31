ONEONTA, N.Y. – A total of 1,539 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
Local students earning dean’s list honors are:
Hannah Hannula-Mills of Waverly; Madison Mcqueeney of Sayre; and Nicholas Sargent of Nichols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.