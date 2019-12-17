Girl Scout

Aubry Winterringer was recognized with a community service award for her charity work for the Meals on Wheels program by the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Back row, from left, are Aubry’s grandmother and mother. Front row, from left, are B/S/S/T AAA Board Chair Sue Sticklin, Aubry, and B/S/S/T AAA Executive Director Marlea Hoyt.

TOWANDA – Towanda fifth-grader Aubry Winterringer was recognized by the Board of Directors for the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. for her charity work for the Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains Program at a recent agency board meeting. Aubry set up displays at the Wysox Kmart and Hurley’s Grocery Store in Towanda and spoke to customers about the need for funds and volunteers for the Meals on Wheels Program in hopes of earning her Girl Scout Bronze Award in Community Service.

Board Chair Sue Sticklin presented Aubry with a community service award certificate and a gift basket with movie tickets for the Keystone Theatre. The Area Agency on Aging wishes to recognize Aubry for compassionate volunteer spirit.

