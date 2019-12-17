TOWANDA – Towanda fifth-grader Aubry Winterringer was recognized by the Board of Directors for the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. for her charity work for the Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains Program at a recent agency board meeting. Aubry set up displays at the Wysox Kmart and Hurley’s Grocery Store in Towanda and spoke to customers about the need for funds and volunteers for the Meals on Wheels Program in hopes of earning her Girl Scout Bronze Award in Community Service.
Board Chair Sue Sticklin presented Aubry with a community service award certificate and a gift basket with movie tickets for the Keystone Theatre. The Area Agency on Aging wishes to recognize Aubry for compassionate volunteer spirit.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.
