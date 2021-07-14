Waverly:
The Waverly Free Library begins its Summer Reading Program community events on Thursday with a program by the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill. They will be at Muldoon Park beginning at 6 p.m. and will show their trained sled-pulling huskies. Because of the performance time, the library will close Thursday only at 6 p.m. so patrons and staff can enjoy the program.
The rest of the schedule is as follows (please note the locations and times, as they change depending on the presenter):
Thursday, July 22, 6:15 p.m. at Waverly Glen large pavilion – The Great and Powerful Dave!, formerly Moreland the Magician, returns for his annual show.
Thursday, July 29, 1:30 p.m. at Waverly Glen large pavilion – Steve the Dirtmeister presents “Dragons and the Dinosaur Detectives.”
Tuesday, Aug. 3, 3 p.m. at Muldoon Park – “Carnival of the Animals” brass quintet concert by Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes.
Thursday, Aug. 5, 2 p.m. at Muldoon Park – “What if I Had an Animal Tail?” program by Tanglewood Nature Center.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, starting at noon, at Waverly Glen large pavilion – Dan the Snake Man. Dan will be available starting at noon for visitors to see what creatures he’s brought. The big show starts at 6 p.m.
All programs are free and open to the public.
The Library Board of Trustees will meet today at 6:15 p.m. Board meetings are open, and the public is encouraged to attend.
Our Storytime with Miss Becky is this – and every – Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. in the Broad Street Mini-Park, at the corner of Broad and Waverly streets in downtown Waverly. This week’s theme will be Whales and Narwhals. Take-home craft kits are available after each Storytime session.
In case of inclement weather, if Storytime can’t be held in the park, it will be in the children’s room at the library.
Library hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Patrons can come in any time for browsing and computer use, which are still limited to 45-minute sessions once a day.
Curbside pickup service is still available any time during our open hours. Please continue to call ahead to schedule curbside pickups, so we can have your materials ready for you.
Please note that the bathrooms are not available for public use. Masks are required when children are in the library; otherwise, masks are optional for those who are vaccinated, and patrons must wear masks if unvaccinated.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
