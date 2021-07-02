WAVERLY – The Waverly Free Library opens this year’s Summer Reading Program on Tuesday, July 6, with a kickoff event from 5-7 p.m. Registrations for summer reading will be held, and goodie bags distributed.
Visitors will have the opportunity to chat with the library’s new Youth Services Coordinator, Becky Keir Grace.
“Many of our patrons know Becky from doing our Storytime for years, and from her previous work in Athens,” said Library Director Chris Brewster, “and we wanted to give the community a chance to meet her and find out about this summer’s program.”
This year’s theme is Tails and Tales, and community events begin on Wednesday, July 14, with a program by the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill. They will be at Muldoon Park beginning at 6 p.m. and will show their trained sled-pulling Huskies.
The rest of the schedule is as follows (please note the locations and times, as they change depending on the presenter):
• Thursday, July 22: 6:15 p.m. at Waverly Glen large pavilion – The Great and Powerful Dave!, formerly Moreland the Magician, returns for his annual show.
• Thursday, July 29: 1:30 p.m. at Waverly Glen large pavilion – Steve the Dirtmeister presents “Dragons and the Dinosaur Detectives.”
• Tuesday, Aug. 3: 3 p.m. at Muldoon Park – “Carnival of the Animals” brass quintet concert by Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes.
• Thursday, Aug. 5: 2 p.m. at Muldoon Park – “What if I Had an Animal Tail?” program by Tanglewood Nature Center.
• Wednesday, Aug. 18: starting at noon, at Waverly Glen large pavilion – Dan the Snake Man. Dan will be available starting at noon for visitors to see what creatures he’s brought. The big show starts at 6 p.m.
All programs are free and open to the public.
“We’re excited to bring back some old favorites and welcome new ones,” Brewster said. “We’re especially psyched to have Dan the Snake Man here for an entire day. He’ll set up at the Glen for smaller groups to visit and chat, and then will do his larger program at 6 p.m.
“None of this would be possible without our collaboration with the Village of Waverly and particularly the Parks and Recreation department. They’ve been an amazing partner in providing the perfect venues for our programs, and adding the Glen this year should make it even better.”
After going virtual with programming last year, Brewster emphasized the importance of engaging the community, especially children, with this summer’s program.
“We recognized early on that we needed to focus much of our attention on getting kids back in the library,” he said. “We lost more than a year of having them here, which makes it challenging to re-engage them. They are literally the future of our library, and we are committed to providing programs and services for them.”
