WAVERLY – The tentative reopening date for the Waverly Free Library will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, with limited hours for public use. Starting on the 13th, hours for patron use will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contactless pickup service will continue for those patrons who prefer that, and the hours on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, from 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be curbside pickup only.
All library use will be by appointment only, which can be made by calling the Library. That includes browsing and use of the computers. Walk-up use for browsing or computers will not be permitted; you must make an appointment to enter the building.
“We’re pleased to be opening our doors again, even if it’s on a more restrictive basis than we’d prefer,” said WFL Director Chris Brewster. “Given the increasing number of COVID cases in our region, it’s our obligation to the community to offer the safest experience possible under the circumstances.”
In accordance with New York State guidelines, all patrons will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth during the entire time they’re in the building. Disposable masks will be available, but you must indicate in advance that you’ll need a mask. No patron will be admitted without a mask; if you’re unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, appropriate accommodations will be made.
In order to follow state regulations, the number of patrons for browsing and computers will be limited. Browsing will be scheduled in 15-minute increments, and computer use will be in 45-minute blocks limited to once a day. Physical distancing mandates will also be required.
“Unfortunately, we’re required to limit the number of people in the building at any one time, as well as how long people can stay, based on our square footage,” Brewster said. “That greatly changes how the library operates, but it’s something we need to follow for the safety of everyone.”
Because of the limit to the number of people in the building, each person will need to have an appointment to enter. That means a family of three must make three separate appointments at the same time. Otherwise, part of the group will have to wait outside.
Admission for services such as copying and faxing will be to the discretion of the staff, depending on how many patrons are already in the building at one time. The bathrooms will not be in service for the foreseeable future.
“We know these are major changes, and we so appreciate the patience and flexibility of our community,” Brewster said. “It’s important to us that people be allowed to use the public computers again, and to browse our collections. But it’s equally important that we do this the right way.”
Please call the Library at 607-565-9341 with any questions, and to set appointments.
