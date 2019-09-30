EAST SMITHFIELD – On Sunday, Oct. 6, Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church will celebrate its silver anniversary and the people at the church couldn’t be more excited! Everyone is invited to take part in this special 25th anniversary celebration that will include a “One Accord!” worship service at 11 a.m., special guests to help us celebrate, a 25th anniversary dinner to follow the service and tons of gratitude to God for leading us in this opportunity and mission!
If you’d like to celebrate with us or want more information about Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, contact us anytime at (570) 596-4003.
Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church is located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road, on the Berwick Turnpike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.