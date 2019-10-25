BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania held its sixth annual Nursing White Coat ceremony on Sept. 14, at the Haas Center for the Arts on campus. The White Coat Ceremony celebrates sophomore nursing students who are entering the next phase of their education.
Kate Nearhood of Sayre received a white coat.
In all, 108 students pledged their commitment to quality patient care. The most important element of the ceremony is the oath that students take in front of family members, faculty, school leaders, and peers. The oath acknowledges the students primary role as caregivers. The ceremony and the oath serve as a rite of passage and are further commemorated by lapel pins that the Arnold P. Gold Foundation supplies to students. The pins contain an inscription denoting humanism and serve as a visual reminder to students that compassion and empathy must be the hallmark of their clinical practice in order to deliver the best care to their patients.
