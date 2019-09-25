STANDING STONE – The Wyalusing Swing Choir will be providing the special music at the Standing Stone Community Vesper Church in Standing Stone this Sunday evening, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m.
The Wyalusing Swing Choir is currently comprised of 10 members. Members are: Carol Madill, alto and a Wyalusing Valley High School music teacher and choral director; Tonya Boatman, alto and an Elk Lake School District music teacher and choral director; Wendy Farley, soprano and works at Miller’s Pharmacy and lives in Herrickville with her husband Bob; Marnie Wilson, soprano and who lives in Wyalusing; Karen Ballard, soprano who is the pastor of the Rome Presbyterian Church; Wes Skillings, tenor and recently semi-retired editor of the Wyalusing Rocket-Courier newspaper; and Scott Snyder, tenor and he works at the Schaedler YESCO Distribution; Jason Boatman, bass and he is married to Tonya; Joe Marlin, bass, who is a maintenance manager and lives in Wyalusing; Barry Ballard, bass and he is the pastor of the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church and is married to Karen. Sound personnel for the group is Mary Skillings, a retired teacher at the Wyalusing Elementary School.
The group performs a wide variety of music that includes swing, Christian, blues, country, classic rock ‘n’ roll and contemporary four- and five-part arrangements. They have been performing for nearly 32 years and are very well known throughout our community. In 1989, they produced their own stage show “On With the Show” in conjunction with the Wyalusing Community Theatre and have continued that project throughout the years. They have performed at the Wyalusing Carnival, Dimock Church Camp, the Red Cross, Towanda’s Riverfest, district meeting for the Kiwanis Club, Wyalusing Methodist Church, Wyalusing Community Candlelight Christmas Service, class reunions, Wyalusing Fall Festival (the former Branch Arts Festival), and the Wyalusing Wine Festival. They have performed two variety shows in conjunction with other groups as a benefit for the Keystone Theatre and also did a benefit for the renovated “Old Jail” for the Historical Society and called it “Jail House Rock.” They did a fundraiser for the Student Loan Program at the Wyalusing High School called “Class Room Capers.”
Faith Jaynes is organist, Carol O’Brien is pianist, and the Rev. Terry Parks will be the speaker. Come and enjoy a wonderful evening worshipping Christ through music.
At the Route 187/Route 6 intersection in Wysox, take Route 6 east toward Wyalusing. Go 2.4 miles and take a right on River Road (down along the Susquehanna River). The church is 2 miles on the left. If you are coming west from Route 6 from the Wyalusing area, in Rummerfield you will make a left-hand turn on River Road. The church is about 2.7 miles on the right.
The remaining three services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 7 and a special Thanksgiving service will be held on Nov. 18 and the church’s Christmas service will be held on Dec. 9.
