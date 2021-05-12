SAYRE – A car show, motorcycle run, chicken barbecue, silent auction, raffles, and live music will be part of an event free to the public on Saturday, May 15, at Sam’s Bar & Grill, located at 912 N. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre.
The all-day, fun-filled experience is being sponsored by Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter, assisted by the staff at Sam’s.
Activities will begin at 10 a.m. with car registration for those participating in the show. Competitors will gather in the parking lot across the street from Sam’s to display classic cars, muscle cars, sports cars, race cars, trucks, Jeeps, and more. A modest registration fee will be charged to exhibit. Finally, a People’s Choice Award will be presented to the winner.
Registration for the Motorcycle Poker Chip Run will begin at noon in the same location. Kickstands will go up at 12:30 p.m. The entry fee for cyclists and riders includes a chicken dinner. The three scheduled stops on the run are the Happy Tails Shelter site on Route 6, west of Towanda; the AMVETS Riders Club on Route 187, Wysox; and Sam’s Bar & Grill.
The chicken barbecue, to be prepared by the Athens Fire Department, the silent auction, and the 50-50 raffle will be going on throughout the afternoon. Meanwhile, band music by Joey Young, to be followed by Jay Floyd, will continue into the evening.
All proceeds from the day’s event will be used to purchase and install outdoor fencing at the shelter.
For additional information, please telephone (607) 742-8061. Also, visit the Facebook page or the website: happytailsnokillanimalshelter.com.
