WYSOX – On a rain soaked day, 27 members and one guest met at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Vice President Betty Conner opened the meeting, leading the group in the flag salute and the singing of “God Bless America.”
Marie House offered the blessing before the buffet luncheon of delicious filling dishes.
Vice President Betty Conner thanked the Kitchen Committee of Mary Sullivan, Gladys Curtis, Janet Smith, Bill Wall and Tom House, and also greeter Rhea Johnston. They all received a round of applause from the members.
Guest speaker Dan Rhodes, Education Coordinator from the Bradford County Conservation District, presented an interesting program on “Flooding and Flood Plain Issues.” He first asked the group, “What was Wysox like 300 years ago?” The answer was a vegetative/swamp area which could adsorb much rainfall. However, today Wysox is highly developed with houses, commercial buildings with paved parking lots, roads, etc. So now, a large percentage of rainfall cannot be absorbed into the soil and runs off, contributing to creek and river flooding. Dan, with the aid of a rainfall/flooding model and two buckets of water, demonstrated the difference in run off between vegetative and non-vegetative surfaces and discussed many ways we can alleviate run off. Following a period of questions and answers, Dan was heartily applauded and thanked for his enlightening presentation.
Minutes of the Sept. 17 meeting were read and approved. Zanetta Tewksbury gave the treasurer’s report which will be filed for audit.
An announcement was made of members celebrating October birthdays, who are Marge Benjamin, Howard Colwell, Betty Conner, Judy Engler, Karl Tewksbury and Marian Thurston. Celebrating October anniversaries are Ruth Ann and Joe Cleveland and Merna and Howard Colwell.
The 50/50 winners were Midge Brown and Ken Bartholomew. Using the 50/50 tickets, a drawing was held for a pumpkin painted by Marie House and won by Juanita Patterson. Also, another drawing for a pie netted a win for Kathy LeStrange.
Tom House read a story titled “Tell It How It Is,” which, at the conclusion, garnered much laughter.
Dan Cohen announced that if any members have a specific hobby, such as model cars, porcelain figurines, stamp collecting, bells, etc., who would like to meet others with the same hobby, to contact him and he will make arrangements to meet each other.
The next scheduled meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 17 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church, and you will be greeted by host greeter Karl Tewksbury. The Pratts, a couple from Montrose who enjoy singing Irish melodies plus a variety of other music, will be providing the entertainment. All seniors/retirees from Bradford/Sullivan counties are welcome to come and enjoy meeting new and old friends. Just bring a dish to share and your own table service and enjoy being with other seniors and retirees.
