GILLETT – The South Creek Lions Club is launching its very first South Creek Leo youth club.
Leo clubs encourage youths to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities in our local area. They conduct various projects in the fields of health care, elders, children, disabled people, literacy, education, and self-development.
If you have a child between the ages of 12-17, we urge you to bring them to our first official meeting on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at South Creek Lions Club. The club consists of monthly meetings, which will be run by the Leos themselves. They will be making all the decisions when it comes to projects, and fundraising. The Leo program will be running year-round. There is no fee for your child to join.
South Creek Lions Club looks forward to giving local kids a place to socialize, while helping our community.
For questions, please call or text one of the Leo advisors, Mindy Sterling at (717) 406-9275 or Mary Wilhoite at (570) 529-0443.
