SAYRE – The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society will meet on Tuesday, March 17 at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. The meeting starts with a covered dish supper at 6 p.m. Those attending the meal, please bring your own table service and a dish to pass. There will be a short business meeting around 7 p.m. with wildlife and bird sightings reports.
The program starts at 7:30 p.m. Glorya Kerin of Monroeton will present a Powerpoint program featuring her photos with a theme of “Nature of Bradford County, Pa.”
Program is free and open to the public. For more information contact Inga (607) 425-7426
Susquehanna Valley Audubon members were introduced to Glorya Kerin’s work at the Barclay Mountain Heritage Day and were impressed with her bird and nature photos. Glorya started taking photos when she was in seventh grade and enrolled in a photography class at school when she was in 10th grade. She was selected to be in the “Master and Grasshopper” exhibition at Mansfield University. She was the youngest student and only photographer that year. This contest exhibits artwork created by regional high school students, alongside their art teachers.
Glorya started her own photography business with the encouragement of many professional photographers.
