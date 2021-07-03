LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The dean’s list honor at Lock Haven University recognizes achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the spring 2021 semester. More than 800 students were named. The following local students made the list:

Madalyn Dydynski of Nichols, majoring in Business Administration and Business Administration/Marketing.

Shelby Kepner of Sayre, majoring in Social Work.

Morgan McCutcheon of Sayre, majoring in Sport Management.

Mae McGrath of Athens, majoring in Business Administration and Business Administration/Healthcare Management.

Load comments