Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4-6 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Feast for the evening will be pork roast, mashed potatoes and vegetable, which will be served by members of the Sayre Rotary Club. The Rotary Club members will provide a variety of desserts for all those attending.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of the Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. is required for all clients.
VALLEY MS SUPPORT GROUP meets the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, South Hopkins Street, Sayre. For those with MS, caregivers or family members. For more information, call Pam at (570) 888-9053.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
