SAYRE – The Sayre Public Library wishes to announce the following memorials and recognitions received September-December 2019:
Given by Joseph and Irene Ciotti, in memory of Lucy Inman.
Given by Mary Frances Baker, in memory of Lucy Inman.
Given by Dr. and Mrs. Louis Angelo, in memory of Lucy Inman.
Given by Hilda Angelo, in memory of Lucy Inman.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Lucy Inman.
Given by Joseph and Irene Ciotti, in memory of the Rev. Vincent Langan.
Given by Hilda Angelo, in memory of the Rev. Vincent Langan.
Given by Susan Frey, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by Joe and Linda Scopelliti, in memory of Luther Strunk.
Given by Barbara and Jack Strange, in memory of Phyllis Felt.
Given by Gene and Mary Cerutti, in memory of Lucy Inman.
Given by Gene and Mary Cerutti, in memory of Beverly Varner.
Given by Howard Elmer Hose Company, in memory of Mayor William “Bill” Hickey.
Given by Beth and Dave Williams, in memory of Allison Frisbie.
Given by Lylah Smith, in memory of Allison Frisbie.
Given by Janie Smith, in memory of Allison Frisbie.
Given by Kyle Frisbie Jr., in memory of Allison Frisbie.
Given by Alexis Frisbie, in memory of Allison Frisbie.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Philip P. Husick.
Given by Tom and Joan Page, in memory of Philip Husick.
Given by Barbara and Stewart Rae, in memory of Joyce Springer.
Given by Kathryn Karski, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by Barbara and John Strange, in memory of Mary Ann Burke.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Duane G. Hunter.
Given by Mary and Daryl Rich, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Mary and Daryl Rich, in memory of Lee Diehl.
Given by Jean and Donald Gorski, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by John Reynolds, in memory of Alvera Owen.
Given by Anne Davidson Curtis, in memory of Keith and Betty Davidson.
Given by Veronica J. McKeen, in memory of Kevin E. Grazul.
Given by Anne Meikle, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Anne Meikle, in memory of Joe Swigonski.
Given by Rene and Marlin Grazul, in memory of Lois Heenehan.
Given by Joseph and Irene Ciotti, in memory of Jean Robinson.
Given by Mrs. Hilda Angelo, in memory of Jean Robinson.
Given by Dr. Louis John and Valerie Angelo, in memory of Jean Robinson.
Given by Mary Frances Baker and family, in memory of Jean Robinson.
Given by Ed and Bonnie Garrity, in memory of Louise (Sis) Wolcott.
Given by Bob, Nancy, and Lucas Beardsley, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Bob, Nancy, and Lucas Beardsley, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Joseph and Irene Ciotti, in memory of Michael Mastrantuono.
Given by Mrs. Hilda Angelo, in memory of Michael Mastrantuono.
Given by Gray and Julia Newman, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Jeff and Susan Wilkinson, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Colleen Hanafin, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Kris and Rich Eller, in memory of Debbie Onofre.
Given by Maryanne Mader, in memory of Betty Lee Lantz.
