Housing Authority staff makes food program happen

BRADFORD COUNTY — Bradford County Housing Authority employees made certain that COVID-19 did not stop monthly food deliveries to apartment complexes in Towanda, Sayre, Athens, Wyalusing and Canton.
“We really appreciate what they are doing for us,” said Sarah Barrett, of Canton. “We’re thankful that the staff are taking the time to deliver food right to the doorsteps of people who can really use it right now.”
Since 2012, the Housing Authority has partnered with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to provide monthly “Fresh Express” deliveries to its buildings in Bradford County. These deliveries consist of assorted healthy food items such as fresh produce, lean meats and vegetable as well as low-calorie beverages and snacks.
All of the items provided are absolutely free and are offered to anyone residing in the buildings. Unfortunately, due to safety risks related to COVID-19, employees and tenant volunteers have been unable to operate the program since March.
“It is still too early to ask our residents to resume any sort of volunteer efforts but this program is too important to remain on-hold,” said the Authority’s Deputy Director, Sean Sember. “All of our staff from the Central Office in Mansfield volunteered to spend the better part of today making sure food was picked-up in Williamsport and transported to several of our buildings. Staff there then met them to unload, package, and deliver the items to our tenants. Everyone from Accounting to Human Resources pitched-in to make this happen.”
Employee volunteers wore masks and gloves as they prepared and delivered thousands of items per building. The process called for as little contact as possible while still allowing tenants to safely share their appreciation through kind words and a wave. Tenants residing in Keystone Manor in Sayre even took it upon themselves to provide the staff at their building with cold bottled water.
Sember hopes that as things continue to progress in a positive manner statewide, volunteers will be able to begin taking part in the volunteer process again in July.
