OWEGO – Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego, is pleased to announce author readings on Aug. 9 and 10. Author readings will be held by John Nizalowski on Friday, Aug. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m., and by Katie Vaz on Saturday, Aug. 10 from noon-2 p.m.
Nizalowski, originally from Newark Valley, will be reading from his most recent publication, “Chronicles of the Forbidden.” Therein, he relays his experiences hiking and exploring the west, at times with his two young daughters. “Chronicles” is said to possess an “authentic voice of the land… and a deep knowledge of American Indian lore.”
Nizalowski teaches mythology, creative writing, and composition at Colorado Mesa University.
On Aug. 9, Katie Vaz of Endicott will be unveiling her third book, “The Escape Manual for Introverts,” detailing funny, sometimes absurd ways and excuses to escape painfully awkward social situations. “Escape” is filled with Vaz’s signature hand-lettering and illustrations, from the silly to the sincere; it is sure to resonate whether you are an introvert or know one.
For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Riverow Bookshop on Facebook.
