SAYRE – Athens Senior Citizens Club held its St. Patrick’s luncheon on March 11 at St. John Lutheran Church at noon.
Larry Turner gave the invocation before we enjoyed reuben chili, reuben casserole, baked beans, macaroni and chesse, meatballs, cabbage slaw, pineapple stuffing, deviled eggs, green gelatin with whipped cream, fruit salad, coffee and Irish shamrock pretzels for dessert.
We had 22 members and two guests. We welcomed new members, David and Janet Fortune. David told us a funny story about a man with a drinking problem.
Jeff Dann spoke to us about the 2020 Census coming soon. He stressed the importance of getting all the data from citizens of Bradford and Tioga counties to help get enough representatives for our area. Everyone will get a postcard in the mail to respond their reply by sending for paperwork to fill out, call and turn in your information or greet a census taker at the door. The census bureau is looking for workers, 18 and older, have I.D., have transportation and get $18 to $20 an hour. These reports do not reflect your taxes. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs or call (855) JOB-2020.
We started our program with all members standing and saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Entertainment was Sherry Spencer on flute and Pauline Tao on the piano, playing many Irish tunes for our enjoyment. Sherry told us information about Ireland: the capital is Dublin; the longest river in Ireland is Shannon; and the nickname for Ireland is the Emerald Isle. Irish songs played were “Irish Washer Woman”; “Arkansas Traveler”; “Irish Wheel” (music the women used when spinning wheels – tune to “Pop Goes the Weasel”); “The Campbells are Coming”; “Gary Owen Irish Jig”; “Tune Slain” – used for hymn “Be Thou My Vision” from 1912 song lyrics; a Gothic melody – “Morning Broken”; “London Derry Air (Irish Jig),” also known as “Danny Boy”; “Down by the Sally Gardens”; and lastly, we all sang “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.”
Celebrating February birthdays are: Doris Smith, Feb. 9; Leona Dunham, Feb. 17; Burton Cole, Feb. 17; Sandra Keener, Feb. 21; Tina Gabriel, Feb. 21; and Ruth Cleveland, Feb. 21. Celebrating a February anniversary were Sandy and Jerry Keener, Feb. 28.
Celebrating March birthdays are: Sylvia Fuller, March 8; Dana Smith, March 8; and Carole Soper, March 18.
Door prize winners were Tina Gabriel, Della Scudder and Larry Turner. Raffle winners were Janet Fortune and Judy Biery.
Our next meeting will be April 8 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church. Ham and coffee will be provided. Please bring a dish to pass and own table service. Ellen Selle and Sandy Keener will provide dessert. Please bring canned goods for the food pantry. For additional information, call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088.
We closed the meeting at 2 p.m. with everyone standing in a circle reciting the Lord’s Prayer together. God bless our seniors until we meet again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.