BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly than 2,300 students who were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the dean’s list.
Breanna Forrest from Athens, a Communication Studies major, earned a place on the list.
Alexandra Garrison from Sayre, a Child Life SpecialistPre Teacher Education-Early Childhood (PK-4) major, earned a place on the list.
Amanda Gehman from Sayre, a Mass Communication major, earned a place on the list.
Denver Hatch from Sayre, a Mass Communication major, earned a place on the list.
