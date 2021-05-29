SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed May 29 and 31 to celebrate Memorial Day.
PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY in Troy will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.
TIOGA TOBACCO ASSET SECURITIZATION CORPORATION (sole member and Board of Directors) will be conducting their respective annual meetings beginning at 11 a.m. on June 1 via teleconference. Those wishing to participate can call (646) 992-2010 and enter access code 715 491 208 when prompted. These meetings are annual meetings. This notice is given in order to comply with the Open Meetings Law.
