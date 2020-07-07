WAVERLY — The Traveling Talleys, Paul and Cindy, will be performing two concerts at the Waverly First Baptist Church.
The first concert will be on Saturday evening, July 18 at 7 p.m.. They will again perform on Sunday, July 19 at 11 a.m.
Paul and Cindy are talented musicians, using several instruments in leading worship. They perform across the country, inspiring young and old alike with Paul’s prowess on the keyboard, guitar, ukulele, and trumpet. Paul has written over 300 songs over their many years of ministry.
All are invited to come out and relax for an uplifting, inspirational time of worship. The First Baptist Church is located at 23 Tioga St. in Waverly. Questions on this performance, or anything else related to the church can be answered by calling Pastor Steve Dygert at 607-565-9593.
