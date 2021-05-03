FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER will be held Monday, May 3 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti and homemade meatballs, vegetable, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing to pick up a meal for family not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of grocery items will be available.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.

