RIDGEBURY – Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club is holding its second annual community yard sale on Feb. 15 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Can’t wait until summer to get rid of your clutter? Fighting those winter blues and need to do some yard sale-ing? Well, you’re in luck. Turn your clutter into cash. Come, sell, shop.
Reserve your spot today; sign up at Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club or contact Jessica at (570) 596-4373. Set up at 7 a.m. Cost is $5 per table, two tables maximum.
Indoor archery leagues and youth archery league and winter dart leagues have already started at the Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club. Musical bingo is held Wednesdays with Dave Derrig.
The club rents out the big hall for weddings, birthday parties, family reunions and more. If interested, call the club at (570) 596-4373. The club is open every day at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.