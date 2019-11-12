Sayre:
Join Sayre Public Library on Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. for a special Saturday story hour and craft. Ms. Shelley will read stories about Thanksgiving and being thankful. Then, our Kindness Club members will be helping the kids make a cute, construction-paper turkey craft. Mellie the Therapy Dog will also be joining us for a visit. Please bring non-perishable food items as admission to this free fun children’s event and food drive.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
Our Nature Journaling continues with a session Tuesday November 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. Participants can take part in learning to do botanical drawings and other disciplines related to capturing the details of nature. There is no need to attend all sessions – come as you are able!
Wednesday, November 13 we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week the theme is Eric Carle Day. Come explore the unique stories and artwork in books written by Eric Carle!
Thursday, November 14 at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-one Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
Thursday, November 14 at 5:30 p.m., we will be starting up our LEGO Club and Free Build time. All children ages 7 and up are invited to come and take on the challenge build for the evening. This session participants will be challenged to build something from their favorite book or movie.
Sayre Public Library is gearing up for another library book sale at the end of the month and we need your donations to help build up inventory. We are interested in current (published in the last 10-15 years) fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books that are in like new condition. Materials should be in good condition – no mold, odors, water damage, etc. Donations can be brought to the circulation desk, and we ask that you bring only two boxes or bags at a time to allow staff the time needed to sort and store the items. Please, no textbooks or reference materials (dictionaries, encyclopedia, etc.).
Save the Date for upcoming programming at Sayre Public Library! We will be hosting an After-hours Teen Hangout November 20th from 5-7:30 p.m. The Hangout will feature a showing of the “Crimes of Grindelwald” movie, games on the Nintendo Switch, and free snacks and drinks. The library will not be open to the general public during this event, but all teens are invited to attend!
Sayre Public Library has recently added new books to our collection. New non-fiction titles include “Peculiar Questions and Practical Answers: A Little Book of Whimsy and Wisdom From the Files of the New York Public Library” by the New York Public Library staff, “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home” by Richard Bell, “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow, and “Tap Code: The Epic Survival Tale of a Vietnam POW and the Secret Code That Changed Everything” by Carlyle S. Harris.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Library hours are 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. -7:30 pm Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. -7:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 am-5 pm Friday, and 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
