ANNVILLE, Pa. – Jennifer Shaffer of Sayre enrolled at Lebanon Valley College as part of its record-setting Class of 2023. The new class of 478 students, the most in the college’s 153-year history, surpasses last year’s record of 473 first-year students.
Shaffer, a graduate of Sayre Area High School, is pursuing a degree in Accounting.
