FREE COMMUNITY DRIVE-THROUGH MEAL will be held Thursday, June 3 from 4 p.m. until gone at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Drive-through only; first come, first serve. Menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, roll, and cake for dessert. All are welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS will meet Thursday, June 3 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Members are reminded to bring a dish to share and own table service. Coffee, tea and water are furnished. A memorial service will be held for past members who passed away in 2020.
THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, continues to offer free breakfast and food bag every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
