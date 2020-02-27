Datebooks
VALLEY MS SUPPORT GROUP meets the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, South Hopkins Street, Sayre. For those with MS, caregivers or family members. For more information, call Pam at (570) 888-9053.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Monday, March 2 at noon at Fortune Buffet, Athens Township.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA) meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage across from the church).
