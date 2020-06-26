ELMIRA — The Empire 8 Conference recognized 94 Elmira College student-athletes on its semi-annual President’s List, which honors student-athletes who achieved a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring semester. Amelia Martin, of Athens, Pa., was one of the EC student-athletes recognized.

A league record 1,040 student-athletes from the league’s membership were recognized for their excellence in the classroom this past semester with the President’s List distinction, one of the most prestigious honors the conference recognizes.

Recipients of this honor must earn a 3.75 grade-point average or higher during the semester, while participating in an NCAA-sponsored sport. In addition, the student-athlete must display positive conduct on and off campus and be enrolled full-time at the member institution. The conference states, “Its commitment to serve the educational needs of its student-athletes is the hallmark of the Empire 8 Conference.”

The Soaring Eagles had 12 programs — baseball, men’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s ice hockey, men’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, field hockey, women’s ice hockey, women’s lacrosse, softball, and women’s volleyball — receive All-Academic Team status. EC field hockey led the pack with a spring semester GPA of 3.59.

