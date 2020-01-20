Mott
Born to Jill and Jeremy Mott of Apalachin, N.Y., a daughter, Millie Stevie-Marie, on Jan. 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Everts
Born to Kiersten and James Everts of Spencer, N.Y., a son, Caleb Fredric, on Jan. 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Johnson/Searfoss
Born to Brittany Johnson and Dacota Searfoss of Sayre, Pa., a daughter, Kathryn Mae, on Jan. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Smith
Born to Alexis and Justin Smith of Lockwood, N.Y., a son, Michael Lawrence, on Jan. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.