Mott

Born to Jill and Jeremy Mott of Apalachin, N.Y., a daughter, Millie Stevie-Marie, on Jan. 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Everts

Born to Kiersten and James Everts of Spencer, N.Y., a son, Caleb Fredric, on Jan. 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Johnson/Searfoss

Born to Brittany Johnson and Dacota Searfoss of Sayre, Pa., a daughter, Kathryn Mae, on Jan. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Smith

Born to Alexis and Justin Smith of Lockwood, N.Y., a son, Michael Lawrence, on Jan. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

