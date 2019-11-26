Sayre:
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed Thursday November 28 and Friday November 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 30.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
- Wednesday, November 27 we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 am. This week the theme is Giving Thanks! Come spend the day before Thanksgiving thinking about all of the things that we have to be grateful for, with stories and crafts for little ones!
- Saturday, November 30, we will be holding a used book sale. Come peruse our fiction, non-fiction and children’s titles and pick up some great bargains for holiday reading or gifts. We will also have a table of holiday decorations available for purchase. The sale will take place throughout the day from 8:30 am - 3:30 pm.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new books to our collection. New large print story collections include “An Amish Second Christmas” with stories by Shelley Shepard Gray, Patricia Johns, and Virginia Wise, and “Christmas Sweets” with stories by Joanne Fluke, Laura Levine, and Leslie Meier. New audiobooks include “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly and “The Andromeda Evolution” by Daniel Wilson.
Join us on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. for a fun-filled morning with Santa! He will read holiday stories and listen to each child’s Christmas wishes, while you freely snap pictures of this special moment. There will also be crafts and activities, along with light refreshments, and each child will receive a book to take home. It is sure to be a magical time. Bring your friends and family for this free annual event!
As you take out decorations in preparation for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2020. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Library hours are 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
