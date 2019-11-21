Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal is baked white fish, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, applesauce and beverage.
VALLEY FIREFIGHTERS MEETING will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Waverly Fire Department at 7:30 p.m.
RETIREES FROM WAVERLY SCHOOLS will meet for lunch on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 11:30 a.m. All Waverly school retirees (and guest) are welcome.
TWIN TIER ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND MACHINERY ASSOCIATION will meet Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stoll Building in Wysox. We will be discussing our upcoming Christmas party.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Nov. 21 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Members are reminded to bring nonperishable items for the TACO collection. Bob and Linda Lee will provide the musical entertainment and Cherie Foster will be the greeter and hostess. All seniors/retirees of Bradford and Sullivan counties are invited.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
