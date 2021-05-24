POP UP PANTRY will be held Monday, May 24 from 11 a.m.-gone, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre.
FREE FRESH FOOD POP-UP PANTRY will be held Tuesday, May 25 from noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.