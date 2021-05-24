POP UP PANTRY will be held Monday, May 24 from 11 a.m.-gone, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre.

FREE FRESH FOOD POP-UP PANTRY will be held Tuesday, May 25 from noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

Load comments