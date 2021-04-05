TOWANDA – The Northern Tier Career Center is pleased to recognize students who earned a grade point average of 90 percent or higher for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. Outstanding Students are noted with an asterisk (*) and have achieved the highest grade point average in their class. We applaud the students’ continued commitment to their career pathways in these unprecedented times and are extremely proud of their accomplishments.
Students who were recognized, their area of study, and their high schools, are:
Samuel Abell, Building Construction, Northeast Bradford; Shaylee Ackley, Pre-Nursing 2, Towanda; Lydia Alderson, Pre-Nursing 1, Northeast Bradford; *Hunter Alexander, Information Technology, Northeast Bradford; Anthony Allis, Information Technology, Sayre; Bryce Armitage, HVAC, Wyalusing; Makayla Arnold, Pre-Nursing 2, Athens; *Neal Austin, Building Construction, Towanda; Natalie Baillie, Pre-Nursing 1, Canton; Anthony Barbagallo, HVAC, Troy; Breigh Benninger-Jones, Food Production & Management, Athens; Prestin Booker, Welding, Wyalusing; *Theodore Bowen, Welding, Northeast Bradford; Emma Briar, Pre-Nursing 2, Athens; Gavin Brown, Information Technology, Northeast Bradford; Rebecca Cahill, Pre-Nursing 2, Athens; Lindsay Carter, Cosmetology, Wyalusing; Garrett Chapman, Welding, Towanda; *Dawson Chilson, Diesel, Athens; *Teressa Cinelli, HVAC, Troy; Lonna Clearwater, Pre-Nursing 2, Northeast Bradford; *Brandon Cole, Information Technology, Canton; Kelsie Cowles, Pre-Nursing 2, Northeast Bradford; *Cassidy Crawford, Pre-Nursing 2, Troy; Allen Delosa, HVAC, Troy;
Madison Derrig, Pre-Nursing 2, Athens; *Diamond Dixon, Autobody, Troy; Molly Dunbar, Cosmetology, Northeast Bradford; Samantha Evans, Pre-Nursing 1, Troy; Jade Fairlie, Pre-Nursing 1, Sayre; Branden Fassett, Diesel, Towanda; *Brittney Fenton, Autobody, Wyalusing; Harley Fowler, Pre-Nursing 2, Athens; Ciana Frisbie, Pre-Nursing 1, Northeast Bradford; Devin Frye, Pre-Nursing 2, Northeast Bradford; Isabela Galeno, Pre-Nursing 1, Northeast Bradford; Austin Gormley, Information Technology, Troy; Patience Guilds, Pre-Nursing 2, Troy; Gavin Gumienny, Information Technology, Sullivan County; *Melissa Hakes, Pre-Nursing 1, Towanda; Vanessa Hansen, Cosmetology, Northeast Bradford; Morgan Harkness, Pre-Nursing 1, Troy; Camille Harris, Pre-Nursing 2, Sayre; Paige Heath, Pre-Nursing 2, Troy; *Mitchall Heller, Diesel, Wyalusing; Jadon Henrich, Pre-Nursing 1, Athens; Tanner Hodge, HVAC, Troy; Clara Hoose, Cosmetology, Troy; Daylan Hopkins, Building Construction, Northeast Bradford; Amanda Horton, Pre-Nursing 2, Towanda; Brandon Houghtalen, Diesel, Sayre; Paige Howell, Pre-Nursing 2, Northeast Bradford;
Mason Jaggars, Pre-Nursing 1, Athens; Logan Johnson, Welding, Wyalusing; Dawson Keeney, Autobody, Wyalusing; *Carl Kingsley, Building Construction, Troy; Kyann Kjelgaard, Building Construction, Towanda; *Lilli Kjellander, Pre-Nursing 1, Troy; Hannah Lane, Pre-Nursing 2, Wyalusing; *Erik Lantz, Autobody, Troy; Seth Lattimer, Autobody, Sayre; Devin Lunn, Information Technology, Towanda; Elaina MacBride, Information Technology, Athens; Chloe Magner, Pre-Nursing 1, Athens; *Summer Malone, Cosmetology, Sullivan County; *Scott Manvell, HVAC, Wyalusing; *Dillon Maryott, Welding, Sayre; Morgan May, Pre-Nursing 1, Canton; Madalyn Maynard, Pre-Nursing 1, Towanda; Corey McCaslin, Pre-Nursing 1, Troy; Logan Minard, HVAC, Athens; Amy Morse, Pre-Nursing 1, Towanda; *Brittany Mosher, Pre-Nursing 2, Canton; *Joannie Nedley, Food Production & Management, Wyalusing; Aliyah Nimmo, Pre-Nursing 1, Towanda; Shelbi Otis, Pre-Nursing 1, Wyalusing; Samantha Parsons, Pre-Nursing 1, Wyalusing; Brett Pennay, Information Technology, Wyalusing; Cy Pepper, HVAC, Canton; *Dalanie Pepper, Pre-Nursing 2, Towanda; Emily Potter, Pre-Nursing 1, Towanda; *Caden Putnam, Machine Tool Technology, Troy; Brandon Reed, Building Construction, Athens;
Kenric Ricci, HVAC, Northeast Bradford; Joslynn Riddle, Pre-Nursing 1, Troy; Kendall Riley, Pre-Nursing 1, Athens; *Jayme Robitille, Food Production & Management, Northeast Bradford; Natalie Route, Pre-Nursing 2, Troy; Winter Saxer, Cosmetology, Towanda; Lilly Schoonover, Pre-Nursing 1, Towanda; *Joseph Schwenk, Machine Tool Technology, Troy; Daniel Seeley, Building Construction, Northeast Bradford; Jillian Shay, Building Construction, Canton; Kirsten Shults, Information Technology, Towanda; Carlie Simpson, Pre-Nursing 2, Athens; *Dylan Smith, Autobody, Canton; Samarah Smith, Pre-Nursing 2, Towanda; Travis Stedge, Food Production & Management, Athens; Amberjo Steele, Pre-Nursing 1, Towanda; Erin Stevens, Food Production & Management, Sullivan County; Nicole Swain, Pre-Nursing 2, Troy; *Chloe Tewksbury, Cosmetology, Wyalusing; Vanessa Thomas, Cosmetology, Troy; Cassidy Tuttle, Pre-Nursing 2, Towanda; Hunter VanDewark, Diesel, Sayre; Bradley Vroman, Welding, Canton; *Jacob Wales, Welding, Troy; Aurora Walker, Pre-Nursing 2, Towanda; Austin Ward, Diesel, Wyalusing; Jenna Warner, Pre-Nursing 2, Athens; Shannon Wesneski, Pre-Nursing 1, Canton; Madison Williams, Information Technology, Sullivan County; Eva Wood, Pre-Nursing 2, Athens; and *Alexia Zeigler, Pre-Nursing 1, Canton.
