OWEGO – Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is pleased to announce its 2020 March exhibition, “The World Split Open: Artistic Responses to the Women’s Rights Movement and Its Legacy.” The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, March 6, from 5-8 p.m. at the TAC Gallery, 179 Front St., in Owego.
On Thursday, March 19, TAC will also host a free Artist Panel at 7 p.m. at TAC. There, you can meet some of the contributing artists, learn about their work, and ask questions.
The exhibition will be open March 6-28, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment.
This exhibition is graciously supported by NYS Women Inc. – Susquehanna Chapter, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing women personally, professionally, and politically.
