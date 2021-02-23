Engagement spiess

Spiess/Glick

Ed and Shannon Spiess of Bath, N.Y., and Laura Randolph of Towanda, Pa., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Stephanie Marie Spiess to Sam E. Glick, son of Dan and Fawn Glick of Ohio.

Stephanie and Sam now reside in Sevenhills, Ohio, with their two dogs Lyla and Duke.

They plan to marry on May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Load comments