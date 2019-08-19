Athens:
A huge thank you to everyone who helped make Wine and Dine a success!
Here are the programs and announcements we have coming up this week at the Spalding Memorial Library:
• Tuesday, Aug. 20:
At 9:30 a.m., Ms. Jess visits Little Harvard with a traveling story time including crafts, songs and of course stories.
From 6:30-8 p.m., the Threads Group will meet to share their hand craft projects. This group is always open to new members of any age who are wishing to share their work or learn a new skill.
• Wednesday, Aug. 21:
At 10:30 a.m., Ms. Jess visits Kozy Kastle with her traveling story time.
From 1-3 p.m.: Free Build is for all ages and no registration is required. We provide all the building materials including Legos, Lincoln Logs, and Magnatiles.
From 5-7 p.m.: Gaming Club will meet to play board and card games. Participants can also compete and explore on our Alienware gaming computers.
• Thursday, Aug. 22:
At 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Adult book club will meet. New members are always welcome. The 1 p.m. group will be discussing “The High Tide Club” by Mary Kay Andrews. The 6 p.m. group will be discussing “The Giver” by Lois Lowry.
From 5-7 p.m.: Lego Club will meet from 5-6 p.m. for grades K-3 and 6-7 p.m. for grades 4 and up. This club is free and no registration is required. We provide all the Legos. Participants can build and then write about their creation to display in the library until the next months meeting.
• Friday, Aug. 23:
At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Story time and toddler time is about “Friends!” No registration required for these FREE programs.
Did you know we have a newsbank database? That means you have FREE online access to The Daily and Sunday Review online with your Spalding Memorial Library card. To access this service, you visit our website, www.spaldinglibrary.org, click on the online resources tab, then click on The Daily and Sunday Review icon. This will direct you to a screen asking for your library card number. Let us know if you have any questions about this service by calling or stopping in.
Our hours are Monday through Thursday 12-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (July and August). The library will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31 and Monday, Sept. 2. Happy Labor Day!
Like us on Facebook to follow our events, peruse our catalog and use our online databases at www.spaldinglibrary.org and please call us with any questions at (570) 888-7117. We hope to see you soon for your reading, research and entertainment needs.
