Dylan Krise has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Alfred State College. Dylan earned a 3.72 GPA in the Surveying Engineering Technology program.

He is a 2019 graduate of Athens Area High School and the son of Scott and Heidi Krise of Gillett. Grandparents are Alan and Karen Shaw of Towanda, and Albert and Ethel Krise of Leroy, Pa.

Load comments