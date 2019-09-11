MANSFIELD – On Aug. 8, more than 100 Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. employees, associates and Foster Grandparents gathered at the Mansfield Fire Hall for a program-wide inservice day. For many, this was their first official day back from summer break. The day was spent learning and developing skills in the areas of health and wellness, coaching, and safety. Lunch was provided to allow staff time to spend together.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a proud employer and thankful to the committed staff who dedicate themselves to provide the comprehensive services which result in successful programming for children and families. Many staff returned to the Mansfield Fire Hall for three additional days to complete position specific training.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “…To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.