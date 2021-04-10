FRIENDS OF MT. PISGAH STATE PARK will be holding their first meeting of the season on Monday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Nature Center Pavilion in the park. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. All are welcome. Please call the park office with any questions at (570) 297-2734 or check out the Friends of Mt. Pisgah Facebook page.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.
