FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Athens Rotary will serve meatball subs, chips, macaroni salad, dessert and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
ENDLESS MOUNTAINS QUILT GUILD will meet Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Sayre. There will be a trunk show by Sue Raver. On Oct. 11, there will be a class on mini tiles.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meetings on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
LIFE RECOVERY GROUP is offered weekly on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. For more information, call Waverly First Baptist at (607) 565-9593 or email WaverlyFBC@gmail.com.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
