EDINBORO, Pa. – Edinboro University is proud to recognize the Edinboro students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The following local students achieved dean’s list honors:
Andrew Nicholas Conner of Athens (Computer Science); Nathan A. Rhodes of Sayre (Computer Science); Andrea Rae Heasley of Ulster (Fine Arts-Applied Media Arts); Jared T. Wayman of Athens (Social Studies-Secondary); and Lauren Ann Wayman of Athens (Speech and Hearing Sciences).
In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
