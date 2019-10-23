Waverly:
This morning’s Story Time at the Waverly Free Library will be about Teeth. We begin at 10:15 a.m. with a craft, songs and stories. Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace. Next week’s theme will be Halloween, complete with the annual costume parade, so remember to dress your little ones up!
Early November brings a pair of discussions. First, on Sunday, Nov. 3, as part of our First Sundays programs, Pam Page will talk about her recent trip to the Scandinavian countries, most particularly Sweden. The talk will begin at 2 p.m. and refreshments will be available.
Then on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. Carantouan Greenway president Marty Borko will discuss the group and its role in the community.
Both talks are free and open to the public.
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.