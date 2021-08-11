The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers is pleased to announce the 2021 scholarship recipients. The Community Foundation currently administers funds that specifically provide scholarships to students in Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, New York.
Community Foundation Scholarships can be established by individual donors, corporations, and are often in honor or in memory of a loved one.
Bradford County scholarship recipients ($25,300) are:
Donald and Larene Ayres Scholarship: Evan Landis of Canton Area High School, Penn State University, $4,700.
Neff Family Scholarship: Carmya Martell of Canton Area High School, Penn State University, $1,000.
John H. Hyde and Dr. Marcella M. Hyde Scholarship: Lillian Chamberlain of Canton Area High School, Messiah University, $3,700.
Dr. John Kirkowski Scholarship: Reagan Kelley of Canton Area High School, Mansfield University, $2,000.
Dorothy Kemp Leonard Scholarship: Ethan Engel of Canton Area High School, Pennsylvania Gunsmith School, $4,000.
Fallen Warrior Scholarship: Cameron Bellows of Canton Area High School, Susquehanna University, $500.
Weldon “Jake” Shaffer Memorial Scholarship: Cameron Bellows of Canton Area High School, Susquehanna University, $500.
James E. Holcomb Memorial Scholarship: Isaac Landis of Canton Area High School, Penn State University, $500.
Dr. Jean E. Brenchley Woman of Science: Lylah Smith of Canton Area High School, Wilkes University, $1,000.
Guinevere Ritter Technology Scholarship: Evan Landis of Canton Area High School, Penn State University, $1,000.
Towanda Musical Society Scholarship: Carter Route of Canton Area High School, Mansfield University, $500.
Guthrie Community Credit Union: Carmya Martell of Canton Area High School, Penn State University, $1,000.
Guthrie Community Credit Union: Catherine Brown of Wyalusing Area High School, University of Pittsburgh, $1,000.
Rockman’s Tuxedo Shop Babe and George Tymoski Scholarship: Jillian Ressler of Sayre Area High School, Pennsylvania College of Technology, $500.
Troy Lions Club “Huck” Scholarship: Brooklyn Bourne of Troy Area High School, Mansfield University, $1,500.
Florence Bennett Memorial Scholarship: Nickolas Kelly of Wyalusing High School, University of Pittsburgh, $1,000.
Tioga Tae Kwon Do: John Keiers of Sayre Area High School, Corning Community College, $500.
Victor and Carla Ross: Sariannah May of Athens Area High School, Mansfield University, $400/year to four years.
Tioga County, N.Y., scholarship recipients ($31,000) are:
Alice Walker Cooper Family Scholarship: Faith Hand of Waverly High School, SUNY Cobleskill, $5,350.
Alice Walker Cooper Family Scholarship: Nathan Rick of Waverly High School, Elmira College, $5,350.
Carl and Charlotte Lovejoy Scholarship: Kaitlyn Clark of Waverly High School, SUNY Cortland, $4,400.
Elizabeth Alamo Nursing Scholarship: Alexa Onsager of Waverly High School, Alfred State College, $500.
Katherine P. Kerrigan Scholarship: Emilee Little of Waverly High School, Corning Community College, $4,950.
Katherine P. Kerrigan Scholarship: Nicholas Wheeler of Waverly High School, Broome Community College, $4,950.
Bill Davis Scholarship: Camryn Kopalck of Owego Free Academy, Ithaca College, $2,500.
Finkle Rosenberg Scholarship: Rebecca Hawkins of Owego Free Academy, Mansfield University, $2,000.
Owego Free Academy Alumni Scholarship: Mackenzie Struble of Owego Free Academy, Broome Community College, $1,000.
The Foundation currently manages over 115 funds valued at over $8.2 million dollars and has awarded over $1.4 million in grants and scholarships since inception, positively impacting hundreds of lives in the region. For more information on its work in the community contact Suzanne Lee at (570) 888-4759. Please visit our website at www.twintierscf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.