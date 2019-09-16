Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Sept. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes beef and gravy over noodles, vegetable, roll and butter, fruit, dessert and beverage. Food Pantry should be open during dinner hours.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Monday, Sept. 16 at noon at the Waverly Presbyterian Church. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. Dessert will be provided.
VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSAL/SIGN UP will be held Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room, Frederick Street, Waverly. Second of third sign up for the chorus’ Christmas concert on Dec. 8. New members welcome. Rehearsals each Monday night. For information, call Kyle Burns at (607) 343-9977.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM meets Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Athens Wesleyan Church gym, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Please use doors in front parking lot. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; please bring your own table service and a dish to pass. At 7:30 p.m., Victoria Campbell of Wild Things Sanctuary in Ithaca will present a fun and educational program about bats. Meetings are free and open to public. For more information, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Divine Revelation: Scripture, Tradition and Authority in the Church,” with presenter John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.